Reviewing Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) & EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 5.11% 43.39% 13.16% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group and EzFill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus price target of $226.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.57%. Given Asbury Automotive Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Asbury Automotive Group is more favorable than EzFill.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and EzFill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $7.13 billion 0.53 $254.40 million $24.71 6.67 EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

