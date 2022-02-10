Reviewing MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get OmniComm Systems alerts:

This table compares OmniComm Systems and MercadoLibre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 14.11 -$710,000.00 $1.59 712.71

OmniComm Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MercadoLibre.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OmniComm Systems and MercadoLibre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A MercadoLibre 0 1 9 0 2.90

MercadoLibre has a consensus price target of $1,858.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.96%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Profitability

This table compares OmniComm Systems and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95% MercadoLibre 1.26% 28.07% 2.08%

Volatility & Risk

OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats OmniComm Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for OmniComm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniComm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.