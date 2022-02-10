Revolution Populi Market Cap Hits $44.12 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $44.12 million and approximately $119,182.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00103384 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

