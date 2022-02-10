Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Insider Michael Ruane Acquires 167,271 Shares

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) insider Michael Ruane bought 167,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,068.89 ($13,524.04).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 19th, Michael Ruane purchased 245,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$31,360.00 ($22,241.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About Reward Minerals

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment sulphate of Potash Project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Reward Minerals (ASX:RWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Reward Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reward Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.