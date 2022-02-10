Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

