Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Lowered to $31.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 9,868.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 59.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 403.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.