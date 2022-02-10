Rightmove (LON:RMV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 565 ($7.64) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 753 ($10.18).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 606.88 ($8.21).

RMV opened at GBX 643.60 ($8.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.46) and a one year high of GBX 810 ($10.95). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 727.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.03. The company has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

