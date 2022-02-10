Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65,064 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMB opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

