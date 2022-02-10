Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

