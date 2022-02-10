Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $345,000 Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.03. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $976.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

