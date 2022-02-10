Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $247.48 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.42 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.09.

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,483,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,774 shares of company stock worth $117,072,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

