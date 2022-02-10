Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 117.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $62,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $64,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $27,514,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CBRE Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

