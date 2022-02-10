Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $5,422,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

