Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 189,948 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,081 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after purchasing an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,778,000 after acquiring an additional 129,118 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $55.53 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 252,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

