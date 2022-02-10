Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.500-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.43. The stock had a trading volume of 697,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,587. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,043 shares of company stock worth $8,232,508. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

