Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) CEO Bryan J. Merryman Sells 27,394 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.19. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

