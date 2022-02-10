Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) CEO Bryan J. Merryman Sells 27,394 Shares

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.19. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

