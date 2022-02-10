Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

