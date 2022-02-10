Ronald G. Roth Purchases 2,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. 2,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,755. The company has a market cap of $874.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.14. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $86.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Clearfield by 40.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Clearfield by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

