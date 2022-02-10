Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Shares Down 1.1%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.89. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.
About Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU)
