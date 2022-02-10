Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Shares Sold by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Ross Acquisition Corp II worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 383,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of ROSS stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

