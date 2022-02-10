Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $260.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $251.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.06.

NYSE AVB opened at $248.75 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

