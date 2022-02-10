Royal Bank of Canada Sells 39,078 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,233,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.52% of PepsiCo worth $1,088,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,161 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

PEP traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.54. The company had a trading volume of 207,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,459. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $234.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

