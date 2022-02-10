Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Critical Survey

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Royal Mail has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Mail pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sampo Oyj pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Mail and Sampo Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Mail 0 2 10 0 2.83 Sampo Oyj 2 2 2 0 2.00

Royal Mail presently has a consensus price target of $14.48, suggesting a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Royal Mail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Mail is more favorable than Sampo Oyj.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Mail and Sampo Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Mail $17.42 billion 0.34 $811.15 million N/A N/A Sampo Oyj $11.15 billion 2.58 $42.26 million $0.78 33.21

Royal Mail has higher revenue and earnings than Sampo Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Mail and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A Sampo Oyj N/A 15.52% 3.37%

Summary

Royal Mail beats Sampo Oyj on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe. The company was founded in 1516 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

