S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Purchases £404,800 in Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Paul Roy acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £404,800 ($547,396.89).
SFOR opened at GBX 559 ($7.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 555.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 671.65. S4 Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 405 ($5.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 878 ($11.87).
A number of brokerages have commented on SFOR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.85) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.82) to GBX 730 ($9.87) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.85) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 863.33 ($11.67).
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
Featured Stories
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.