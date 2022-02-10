Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.28

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 65541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.
About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
