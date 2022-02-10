Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.28

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 65541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $934,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

