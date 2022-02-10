Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.66. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 2,346 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

