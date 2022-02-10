Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.66. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 2,346 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.
About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
