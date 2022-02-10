Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Shares Down 4.9%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €370.50 ($425.86) and last traded at €376.50 ($432.76). 4,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €396.00 ($455.17).
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.06. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 113.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €448.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €542.99.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)
See Also
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.