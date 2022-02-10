Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Shares Down 4.9%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €370.50 ($425.86) and last traded at €376.50 ($432.76). 4,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €396.00 ($455.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.06. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 113.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €448.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €542.99.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

