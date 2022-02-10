Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives C$24.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

Separately, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of SIS traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 94,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.52. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$15.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.77%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

