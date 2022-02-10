SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 351,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.30. 558,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,851. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.61 and a 200 day moving average of $347.39. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

