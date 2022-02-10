Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of PJT Partners worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in PJT Partners by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of PJT opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

