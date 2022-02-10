Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,567 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

