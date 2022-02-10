Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,567 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.