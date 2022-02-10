Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.45 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,852 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Extreme Networks worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 209,004 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,991 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.