Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

