Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 22,114 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 546.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

NYSE:FAF opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

