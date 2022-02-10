Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $162,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

