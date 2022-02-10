ScPrime Trading Up 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $51.15 million and $39,708.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,750,387 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

