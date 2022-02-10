Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $30,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Shares of SE opened at $173.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day moving average is $278.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $119.41 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

