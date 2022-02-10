Secret (SCRT) Price Up 41.2% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Secret has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $83.54 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $7.10 or 0.00015674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 41.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.28 or 0.00254627 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005875 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002504 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00016034 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

