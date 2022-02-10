Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Trading Down 7%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 170,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 67,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
Seeing Machines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seeing Machines (SEEMF)
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.