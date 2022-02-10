Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Trading Down 7%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 170,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 67,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.

