SEGRO’s (SGRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,725 ($23.33) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.71) to GBX 1,450 ($19.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.89) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.26) to GBX 1,600 ($21.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,445 ($19.54) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.09 ($18.41).

Get SEGRO alerts:

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,291.50 ($17.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,350.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,299.40. The stock has a market cap of £15.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($20.39).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.