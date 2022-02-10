Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.20. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 200 shares.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,403,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $660.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

