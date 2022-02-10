Sergey Brin Sells 5,613 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total value of $16,074,004.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total value of $39,429,420.80.

On Monday, January 10th, Sergey Brin sold 5,489 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.92, for a total value of $15,127,244.88.

On Monday, December 6th, Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total transaction of $23,343,755.20.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total transaction of $21,292,481.70.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,829.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,002.02 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,824.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,834.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

