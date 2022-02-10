ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $365,037.40 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $22.70 on Wednesday, hitting $613.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,094. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a PE ratio of 538.57, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 289,326.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,938,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 168,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,376,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

