Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.89

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73.89 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.95). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.95), with a volume of 110,682 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £224.00 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.84.

Get Severfield alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

In related news, insider Alan Dunsmore sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.93), for a total value of £287.04 ($388.15).

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.