Shell (SHEL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shell (LON: SHEL) recently:

2/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,375 ($32.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/4/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Shell is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,038 ($27.56) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($29.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/31/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 2,350 ($31.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHEL traded up GBX 32 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,028 ($27.42). The stock had a trading volume of 10,895,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,295. Shell Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,080 ($28.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

