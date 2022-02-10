Shelton Capital Management Acquires 21,952 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 9,796.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

