Shelton Capital Management Buys 13,342 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of -146.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

