Shelton Capital Management Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 869.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

