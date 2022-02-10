Shelton Capital Management Purchases 1,017 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,838,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,393,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in Workday by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,332,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,705.30, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

