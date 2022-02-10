Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $810,879.00

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Shroom.Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00104671 BTC.

About Shroom.Finance

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shroom.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shroom.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shroom.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

